UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amazon Fires Risk Unlocking Carbon Mass Stored In Forests - Climate Think Tank

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:49 PM

Amazon Fires Risk Unlocking Carbon Mass Stored in Forests - Climate Think Tank

The ongoing burning of the Amazon rainforest threatens to destroy a major reservoir of biodiversity in the region and release a large quantity of carbon locked in the forest biomass, Antonio Navarra, the president of Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The ongoing burning of the Amazon rainforest threatens to destroy a major reservoir of biodiversity in the region and release a large quantity of carbon locked in the forest biomass, Antonio Navarra, the president of Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change, told Sputnik on Monday.

The wildfires in the Amazonian region have been raging for several weeks and became the spotlight of the environmental agenda at the recent meeting of G7 leaders. Heads of the Amazon countries will meet in Colombia's city of Leticia on September 6 to discuss joint environmental policies.

"It is a very poetic statement, but it is true that the tropical forests, and especially the Amazon, are a major reservoir of biodiversity and carbon that is locked into the biomass.

Mostly the risk is to destroy and make available to the planet the vast amount of carbon locked in the forest biomass," Navarra said.

The head of the Italy-based research center explained that the contribution of the Amazon rainforest to producing oxygen was "more complicated," since organisms living there both produce and consume oxygen.

"Oxygen concentrations have been going down historically, but the amount of oxygen is so large that probably is a minor issue," he added.

The Amazon rainforest in Brazil and neighboring states has been facing a record number of fires for several weeks. Environmentalists have accused pro-business President Jair Bolsonaro of encouraging farmers, miners and loggers to set fires in an effort to unlock natural reserves.

Related Topics

Leticia Brazil Colombia September

Recent Stories

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

1 hour ago

KP Education Department to observe solidarity with ..

44 seconds ago

One killed eight injured in Mosque firing in Tank

49 seconds ago

MoCC to launch Clean Green Index in 20 cities for ..

51 seconds ago

7th Pak-China Business Forum - Industrial Expo 201 ..

56 seconds ago

Kashmir issue primarily involves fate of 16 mln pe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.