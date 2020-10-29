UrduPoint.com
Amazon Founder Bezos Lost Almost $7Bln Wednesday As World Stock Exchanges Collapsed - BBI

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Amazon Founder Bezos Lost Almost $7Bln Wednesday as World Stock Exchanges Collapsed - BBI

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man and founder of US tech giant Amazon,  has lost $6.8 billion following Wednesday's trading, while the fortunes of top 10 billionaires decreased by $37.36 billion in a day as a result of the collapse in the world stock exchanges, according to a fresh ranking by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

The significant drop is due to panic sell-out in global stock markets, including Wall Street, amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the BBI figures, apart from Bezos, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who ranked fourth and third, also suffered heavy losses worth $5.

75 billion and $4.24 billion, respectively.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the second richest man in the BBI ranking, lost $2.3 billion during the day's trading.

Meanwhile, according to data published by the Forbes magazine's Real Time Billionaires list, the fortune of the 10 richest people in the world fell by $34 billion on Wednesday. In particular, Zuckerberg withdrew from the list of people with a fortune of more than $100 billion, and the Berkshire Hathaway investment company head, Warren Buffett, moved down to the seventh position of the list of the richest people in the world, making way for Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani.

