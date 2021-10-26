Amazon Inks Deal to Host UK Intelligence Agencies' Top Secret Data - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US online retail giant Amazon has inked a deal with the United Kingdom intelligence agencies to provide cloud storage services for their top secret data, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The contract for the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), MI5 and MI6 is estimated to be worth between $700 million and $1.4 billion over the next decade and was signed earlier this year, according to the report.