Amazon Issues One-Year Ban on Police Use of Its Facial Recognition Software - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Tech giant Amazon said it has decided to prohibit US police departments from using their facial recognition technology for one year to allow lawmakers to introduce regulations on its use.

The move comes as part of a wave of corporate support for the protests underway in the US against police brutality and racial profiling following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police late last month.

"We're implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of Amazon's facial recognition technology... We've advocated that governments should put in place stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and in recent days, Congress appears ready to take on this challenge," the company said in a blog post late on Wednesday.

Amazon Web Services' Rekognition software is used by governments, media corporations and non-governmental organizations to zero in on customers, suspects and potential victims of human trafficking. According to the Tech Insider publication, the technology has been criticized for recognizing black people's faces with less accuracy than white ones'.

Following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent unrest that engulfed the United States and spread abroad, Congressional Democrats have proposed sweeping reforms to policing and prosecution law in the country.