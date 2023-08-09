Open Menu

Amazon Nations Sign Cooperation Declaration At Brazil Summit

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 09:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Eight member countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) adopted a declaration on cooperation in the Amazon Basin aimed at the sustainable development of the region at a summit in Brazil.

"Join the efforts of governments at the top level to promote a new joint program of cooperation in the Amazon Basin, which is being implemented under the auspices of sustainable development, conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, forests and water resources, taking urgent measures to prevent the point of no return in the Amazon Basin, combating deforestation and illegal activities in the region, socially inclusive economic development and income and job creation based on public participatory mechanisms, especially for indigenous peoples and local and traditional communities, and strengthening ACTO," according to the document posted on the Brazilian government's website.

One of the declaration's key points was the creation of the Amazon alliance to combat deforestation. Cooperation will be based on national goals in the area - in particular, in Brazil, the goal is to achieve zero deforestation by 2030.

Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela will establish an international police cooperation center and a unified air traffic control system in the Brazilian city of Manaus to combat illegal air traffic, drug trafficking and other crimes in the region, as well as a water resources management network.

