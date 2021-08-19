Amazon Plans to Boost Retail Presence by Opening Large Physical Stores - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Amazon is planning to open several large brick-and-mortar stores in the United States in order to boost its sales in areas like clothing and household items, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The company is expected to open the first such stores in Ohio and California.

The new retail locations will be approximately 30,000 square feet and will operate like department stores, according to the newspaper. It is not yet clear what brands will be sold there, but Amazon's private-label products are likely to occupy a significant part of the retail space. At the same time, these plans have not been finalized and may be revised in the future.

Amazon was started in 1994 as an online bookstore but later diversified, selling software, video games, electronics, consumer goods and other items, as well as branching out into cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence.