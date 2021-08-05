UrduPoint.com

Amazon Postpones Employee Return To Office Until January 2022 - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

Amazon Postpones Employee Return to Office Until January 2022 - Statement

Amazon has postponed the date for its employees to return to their offices until January 22 due to the spread of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, Amazon Human Resources chief Beth Galetti said in an email to employees on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Amazon has postponed the date for its employees to return to their offices until January 22 due to the spread of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, Amazon Human Resources chief Beth Galetti said in an email to employees on Thursday.

"As we continue to closely watch conditions related to COVID-19, we are adjusting our guidance for corporate employees in the US and other countries where we had previously anticipated our employees would begin coming in regularly the week of Sept.

7," Galetti said. "We are now extending this date to Jan. 3, 2022."

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is believed to be the most prevalent and fastest spreading mutation in the world albeit not as deadly. The variant was first reported in India in October 2020 and has already become the predominant strain in a number of countries, including the United States.

Delta variant accounts for more than 93 percent of all new cases in the United States, according to data published by the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Related Topics

India World United States January October 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All political parties united on Kashmir issue desp ..

All political parties united on Kashmir issue despite political differences: Far ..

23 minutes ago
 Gang-rape case: three awarded death sentence

Gang-rape case: three awarded death sentence

23 minutes ago
 EU to Observe Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha - Spokesp ..

EU to Observe Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha - Spokesperson

23 minutes ago
 UN Urges to Avoid Escalatory Actions After Israel ..

UN Urges to Avoid Escalatory Actions After Israel Threat to Strike Iran Over Tan ..

23 minutes ago
 Latvian Interior Minister Describes Migrants From ..

Latvian Interior Minister Describes Migrants From Belarus as Fake Refugees

28 minutes ago
 Islam protects rights of every citizen: says DC Kh ..

Islam protects rights of every citizen: says DC Khairpur

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.