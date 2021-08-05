Amazon Postpones Employee Return to Office Until January 2022 - Statement

Amazon has postponed the date for its employees to return to their offices until January 22 due to the spread of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, Amazon Human Resources chief Beth Galetti said in an email to employees on Thursday

"As we continue to closely watch conditions related to COVID-19, we are adjusting our guidance for corporate employees in the US and other countries where we had previously anticipated our employees would begin coming in regularly the week of Sept.

7," Galetti said. "We are now extending this date to Jan. 3, 2022."

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is believed to be the most prevalent and fastest spreading mutation in the world albeit not as deadly. The variant was first reported in India in October 2020 and has already become the predominant strain in a number of countries, including the United States.

Delta variant accounts for more than 93 percent of all new cases in the United States, according to data published by the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.