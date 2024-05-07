Open Menu

Amazon Says Will Invest $9 Billion In Singapore

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Amazon says will invest $9 billion in Singapore

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Amazon said Tuesday it would invest $9 billion in Singapore over the next four years to expand its cloud computing capabilities in the city.

The tech giant said the figure doubles its investment in the city-state and will help it meet growing demand for cloud services and adopt artificial intelligence.

"AWS (Amazon Web Services) is doubling down on its cloud infrastructure investments in Singapore from 2024 to 2028 to support customer demand, and help reinforce Singapore's status as an attractive regional innovation launchpad...,"the company said in a statement.

The e-commerce titan last week said profit in the first three months of 2024 tripled as its cloud, ads, and retail businesses thrived.

Related Topics

Company Singapore From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

32 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security ..

Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

10 hours ago
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national s ..

Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..

10 hours ago
 Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

10 hours ago
 Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

10 hours ago
 Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, ..

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources

11 hours ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

10 hours ago
 PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

11 hours ago

More Stories From World