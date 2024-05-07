Amazon says will invest $9 billion in Singapore

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Amazon said Tuesday it would invest $9 billion in Singapore over the next four years to expand its cloud computing capabilities in the city.

The tech giant said the figure doubles its investment in the city-state and will help it meet growing demand for cloud services and adopt artificial intelligence.

"AWS (Amazon Web Services) is doubling down on its cloud infrastructure investments in Singapore from 2024 to 2028 to support customer demand, and help reinforce Singapore's status as an attractive regional innovation launchpad...,"the company said in a statement.

The e-commerce titan last week said profit in the first three months of 2024 tripled as its cloud, ads, and retail businesses thrived.