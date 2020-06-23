Amazon Subsidiary, eBay Still Selling Book With Intro by Pedophilia Advocate Kentler

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) AbeBooks, a global Amazon-owned e-commerce marketplace, and eBay are still selling the controversial photo book dubbed "Zeig mal!" ("Show Me!"), which features an introduction written by psychology professor Helmut Kentler, even after it was revealed that he had run an experiment in Berlin permitting known child abusers to act as foster parents for homeless children for three decades.

The book, which was released in the 1970s and contains nude depictions of pre-adolescents, was labeled as child pornography and subjected to heavy criticism, and even banned in New Zealand. The book, which is viewed by many as child pornography, was authored by American photographer Will McBride, who worked in Germany, and its introduction was written by influential psychology professor Helmut Kentler, whose name is currently at the core of the pedophilia row Germany is still reeling from.

Last week, Amazon, which also had the controversial book on its platform, pulled the book from sales after an alert from RT Deutsch. While the retail giant did not release any public comment on the matter, an Amazon representative thanked an RT Deutsch reporter for the "hint" in a phone call. The representative explained that it was hard for the company's personnel to keep track of all the items due to their vast catalog.

However, as of Tuesday at noon, the editions of the photo book are still on sale on AbeBooks, which has been a subsidiary of Amazon since 2008.

E-commerce giant eBay also offers the book on its website, but it has no bids.

Earlier in June, a report published by the University of Hildesheim revealed that the Berlin authority for decades had ignored or even approved of a social experiment in which troubled youths were put into the care of pedophiles in the hope that sexual attention from adults would be beneficial for them.

The experiment was conducted by none other than Kentler and began in West Berlin in 1969 and continued into 2003. Kentler died five years later.

The Kentler experiment was exposed after several victims have come forward in recent years. The researchers said that Kentler was apparently aware of the criminal nature of his so-called pedosexual experiment since he only spoke about it publicly after the statute of limitations for his actions had expired.

Sputnik has recently reached out to both eBay and AbeBooks for comment. However, neither have replied so far.