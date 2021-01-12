Amazon Suspends Contributions to Lawmakers That Voted to 'Override' US Election Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Amazon's political action committee (PAC) is suspending contributions to lawmakers that voted overturn the results of the US presidential election, a company spokeswoman said in a statement to Sputnik.

"Given the unacceptable attempt to undermine a legitimate democratic process, the Amazon PAC has suspended contributions to any Member of Congress who voted to override the results of the US Presidential election," the spokeswoman said on Monday.

The spokeswoman said the company will address its concerns directly with the members of Congress they previously supported and will review their responses before deciding whether to permanently terminate future PAC contributions to these lawmakers.

Earlier on Monday, microsoft, American Express, Facebook, Google, AT&T and Airbnb in separate statements said they were putting political donations on hold.

US media reports said most major US financial firms, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup have initiated a similar freeze, pending review.

Republican Senators Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Tommy Tuberville, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Roger Marshall, John Kennedy, Cynthia Lummis and Rick Scott voted to overturn the results of the Electoral College that certified Joe Biden's presidential election win in November. Their attempt failed and Congress upheld the victory of Biden, a Democrat, who will be sworn in on January 20.

On January 6, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen election.