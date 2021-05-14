Amazon to Increase UK Workforce to 55,000 People by Year-End, Invest $14Mln in Training

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The US e-commerce giant Amazon stated on Friday it is set to increase its permanent workforce in the UK by 10,000 people to a total of 55,000 in 2021 and invest 10 million Pounds ($14 million) over the next three years in professional training programs in a bid to boost the country's economy.

"Amazon today announced that it will create more than 10,000 new permanent jobs in 2021, taking its total UK workforce to more than 55,000 people by the end of year. Amazon also announced that it will invest £10 million over three years to train to up to 5,000 employees in new skills and support the Government's investment programme," the company said in a statement.

According to Amazon, the 10,000 new permanent jobs created in the UK will include positions in the corporate division, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and operations network, covering a wide range of roles in deliveries, HR, finance, fashion, digital marketing, engineering, video production, software development, cloud computing, AI and machine learning, and more, the company said.

Additionally, Amazon will fund the Career Choice program for employees that want to branch out from the company into such professional fields as accountancy, software development and cargo vehicle driving, among others. Amazon will offer to pre-pay 95% of tuition and associated fees for nationally recognized courses, up to £8,000 over four years. The option will be available to about 5,000 people.

The announcement comes following Amazon's plans to create 1,000 full-time apprenticeships in the UK in 2021. In total, the e-commerce giant has created more than 40,000 jobs and invested over 23 billion pounds in its UK operations over the past decade.