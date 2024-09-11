Amazon To Invest £8 Bln In UK In Boost For New Labour Govt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) US tech giant Amazon is to invest £8 billion ($10.5 billion) in Britain over the next five years, creating thousands of jobs via its web services arm, the company and UK government announced Wednesday.
The announcement is a welcome boon for Britain's recently elected Labour government, which has put firing economic growth at the heart of its pledge to "rebuild" the country.
The investment -- to build, operate and maintain data centres in the UK -- could contribute £14 billion to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and "support" more than 14,000 jobs annually across the supply chain, Amazon said.
It is the firm's latest announcement of a large investment in a European country by its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing division, and comes amid debate within the European Union about "cloud" computing services.
"This £8 billion investment marks the start of the economic revival and shows Britain is a place to do business," UK finance minister Rachel Reeves said in a statement.
"I am determined to go further so we can deliver on our mandate to create jobs, unlock investment and make every part of Britain better off.
"The hard work to fix the foundations of our economy has only just begun."
Underscoring the challenge the government faces, official data showed on Wednesday that Britain's economy posted zero growth for a second consecutive month in July.
The new Labour government is hosting an international investment summit in London on October 14, as part of its plans to boost economic growth.
In particular, it wants to capitalise on the country's tech sector.
Amazon said the money will be spent expanding the operations of its AWS subsidiary.
The e-commerce behemoth is seeking to capitalise on the rising demand for cloud computing capacity such as server space.
Recent Stories
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Germany, Canada win Davis Cup openers3 minutes ago
-
Colombia down Argentina, Brazil stunned in World Cup qualifiers3 minutes ago
-
Iran threatens 'action' over new Western sanctions13 minutes ago
-
Nigeria's Dangote refinery caught between promise and reality23 minutes ago
-
Arsenal's Odegaard set to miss key Premier League matches23 minutes ago
-
Kosovo indicts 45 over alleged role in attack that killed police officer33 minutes ago
-
Property website Rightmove rejects £5.6 bn Murdoch bid43 minutes ago
-
Bridge partially collapses in Germany's Dresden, no injuries43 minutes ago
-
Hanoi river level hits 20-year high as SE Asia typhoon toll passes 15043 minutes ago
-
SCCI takes stand against IPPs1 hour ago
-
Zara owner Inditex posts record profit for first half1 hour ago
-
'Lost everything': survivor tells of deadly Vietnam landslide horror2 hours ago