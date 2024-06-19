Amazon To Invest Extra 10 Bn Euros In Germany
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Amazon said Wednesday it will invest an additional 10 billion Euros ($10.7 billion) in Germany, most of it in cloud computing, the US tech giant's latest major investment in Europe.
A total of 8.8 billion euros will come from Amazon's cloud computing division AWS and will be invested in southwest Germany by 2026, with the rest going into logistics, robotics and company offices.
The investment comes on top of 7.8 billion euros announced last month by AWS towards building a "sovereign cloud" centre in Germany.
The first sovereign cloud complex will be set up in the state of Brandenburg, and will be operational by the end of 2025.
The new system is to address concerns of some European countries and public agencies, which have been reluctant to resort to cloud computing for fear data would be transferred to other jurisdictions, notably the United States.
With its recently announced investments, Amazon said it was hiring thousands of new workers in Germany, taking its total number of permanent employees in the country to about 40,000 by the end of the year.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X that the investments showed that Germany remained "an attractive business location".
"As the government, we are working on precisely this: strengthening our competitiveness," he said.
Germany, Europe's top economy, sees attracting new investments in high-tech fields as crucial as it struggles to emerge from a period of weakness.
The tech giant has also in recent times announced major investments to expand data centres in Spain and to develop cloud infrastructure and logistical infrastructure of its parcel delivery system in France.
A pioneer of e-commerce, Amazon's AWS also dominates cloud computing with 31 percent of the market at the end of 2023, according to Stocklytics.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From World
-
Loved ones search for missing pilgrims after hajj heat deaths31 minutes ago
-
UK police arrest pair after Stonehenge sprayed with orange substance41 minutes ago
-
British-Pakistani philanthropist Rangoonwala awarded CBE by King Charles III51 minutes ago
-
Putin says Russia, N. Korea fighting 'US hegemony'2 hours ago
-
Ukraine bids farewell to airforce ace of 'Ghosts of Kyiv' fame2 hours ago
-
Penalties, tiki-taka and the Divine Ponytail: Italy v Spain as a modern classic2 hours ago
-
Israeli use of heavy bombs raise 'serious concerns' under laws of war: UN2 hours ago
-
N Korea, Russia sign mutual defence deal as Kim pledges support on Ukraine2 hours ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa sworn in for second full term as president3 hours ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa sworn in for second full term as president3 hours ago
-
Chad ammo depot blaze kills nine, wounds dozens3 hours ago
-
Japan emperor recalls time with UK royals ahead of visit3 hours ago