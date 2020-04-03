Amazon to Manage Distribution of Medical Supplies to Canadian Provinces - Trudeau

The Canadian government has tapped Amazon Canada to manage the supply of medical equipment to the country's provinces, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a daily briefing on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Canadian government has tapped Amazon Canada to manage the supply of medical equipment to the country's provinces, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a daily briefing on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Friday.

"Our government has signed an agreement with Amazon Canada to manage the distribution of this equipment to the provinces and territories," Trudeau said.

Some Canadian provinces, most notably Quebec, have repeatedly raised the issue of dwindling personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, public health data revealed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada increased to 11,747, while the death toll increased to 152.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than a million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, and over 55,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.