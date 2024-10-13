Amazon wants to be everything to everyone

Mount Juliet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Amazon is bolstering its e-commerce empire while continuing a march deeper into people's lives, from robots to healthcare and entertainment.

Innovations unveiled in recent days by the Seattle-based tech titan included a delivery van computer system to shave time off deliveries by its speed-obsessed logistics network.

Amazon Stores boss Doug Herrington said that the technology enables vans to recognize stops and signal which packages to drop off.

"When we speed up deliveries, customers shop more," Herrington said.

"For 2024, we're going to have the fastest Prime delivery speeds around the world," he added, referring to Amazon's subscription service.

On top of that, according to Herrington, Amazon last year managed to cut 45 cents off the cost per unit shipped, a huge savings when considering the massive volume of sales.