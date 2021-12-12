UrduPoint.com

Amazon Warehouse Collapse In Illinois Leaves Six Dead, Governor Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) The death toll from the Amazon warehouse collapse in the city of Edwardsville, Illinois, caused by a tornado, has gone up to six, Illinois Governor Jay Robert Pritzker said.

"It brings me great sorrow to confirm that at this time six individuals have lost their lives in the collapse, with an additional person receiving medical treatment. Search and recovery operations are ongoing," Governor Pritzker told reporters on Saturday.

A portion of the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville collapsed when a tornado passed through the area on Friday.

Dozens of people were trapped inside. At least 45 people have since been rescued, according to local media reports.

Late on Saturday, US President Joe Biden said at a briefing that the string of deadly tornadoes that swept through several states this week was "likely one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history."

The president said he had discussed the situation with the governors of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. Biden declared a state of emergency in Kentucky, where over 70 people died because of the storm, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

