Amazon Warehouse Workers Go on Strike in Germany Over Pay - Trade Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Employees at Amazon warehouses across Germany went on strike overnight to demand higher wages after a coronavirus-driven boom in e-commerce intensified their workload, a trade union said on Monday.

"While the corporation is making many more billions in profits it is refusing to reach a collective bargaining agreement with its employees," Stefanie Nutzenberger, a senior member of the Verdi trade union, said.

She stressed workers were under increasing pressure because Amazon continued to make new delivery promises even though the workload was already enormous.

"This is inevitably done at the expense of the employees' health ” especially now, under the conditions of the pandemic," Nutzenberger added.

Strikes in Leipzig, Koblenz, Werne, Rheinberg and Bad Hersfeld will last until Christmas. The trade union has been trying to force the US online retail giant to allow collective agreements for employees to set minimum working conditions.