Amazon wildfires 'acute emergency', belongs on G7 agenda: Germany

The fires raging in the Amazon rainforest amount to an "acute emergency" and should be discussed by world leaders when they meet in France for this weekend's G7 summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The fires raging in the Amazon rainforest amount to an "acute emergency" and should be discussed by world leaders when they meet in France for this weekend's G7 summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said Friday.

"The extent of the fires in the Amazon area is shocking and threatening and not only for Brazil and the other affected countries, but also for the whole world," Steffen Seibert told journalists in Berlin.

"When the G7 comes together this weekend, then the chancellor is convinced that this acute emergency of the Amazon rainforest belongs on the agenda".