UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amazon Wildfires 'acute Emergency', Belongs On G7 Agenda: Germany

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:46 PM

Amazon wildfires 'acute emergency', belongs on G7 agenda: Germany

The fires raging in the Amazon rainforest amount to an "acute emergency" and should be discussed by world leaders when they meet in France for this weekend's G7 summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The fires raging in the Amazon rainforest amount to an "acute emergency" and should be discussed by world leaders when they meet in France for this weekend's G7 summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said Friday.

"The extent of the fires in the Amazon area is shocking and threatening and not only for Brazil and the other affected countries, but also for the whole world," Steffen Seibert told journalists in Berlin.

"When the G7 comes together this weekend, then the chancellor is convinced that this acute emergency of the Amazon rainforest belongs on the agenda".

Related Topics

World France Berlin Brazil Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

France to Take In 150 Migrants Off Ocean Viking Bo ..

31 seconds ago

Pesco Hazara-1 Circle conducts anti-pilferage oper ..

34 seconds ago

Pakistan key ally of UNHCR in dealing with refugee ..

37 seconds ago

Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says EU nations ..

39 seconds ago

Peaceful coexistence is way forward to prosperity: ..

42 seconds ago

Putin vows 'symmetric response' to US missile test ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.