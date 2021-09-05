Amazonia Loses Nearly 1,800 Square Miles of Rainforest in One Year - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) The Amazon rainforest in South America shrank by 4,640 square kilometers (1,791.51 square miles) in the past year, which is more than the territory of Brazil's largest city of Sao Paulo, the G1 portal said on Sunday, citing the national forest monitoring system.

The system used the data obtained by satellites and the studies on monitoring and exploitation of the Amazon jungle from July 2020 to July 2021.

In April, President Jair Bolsonaro, repeatedly criticized for record-hitting rates of deforestation, pledged to quell illegal deforestation in less than a decade and issued a decree that ordered to deploy the military to Amazonia to fight environmental crimes.