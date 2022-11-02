UrduPoint.com

Amazon's Capitalization Falls Below $1 Trillion For First Time Since 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Amazon's Capitalization Falls Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The market capitalization of US retail giant Amazon fell below $1 trillion for the first time since 2020 after a sharp drop in its share prices following the publication of the company's third quarter financial report, trading data shows.

At the close of trading on Tuesday, the price of the company's shares fell 5.52% to $96.79. Taking into account the number of shares in circulation, the company's capitalization amounted to $987.4 billion. The last time the figure fell below $1 trillion was in 2020.

Such dynamics were facilitated by the company's July-September report.

In particular, Amazon's net profit fell 9% to $2.872 billion. In addition, although the company expects sales growth in the current quarter, including in annual terms, it notes the possible negative impact of exchange rate differences.

Companies with a capitalization above $1 trillion now include Apple ($2.4 trillion), Saudi Aramco ($2 trillion), Alphabet ($1.2 trillion) and microsoft ($1.7 trillion).

Amazon is one of the world's largest online retailers. In addition to the United States, the company operates in Canada, China, Brazil, Japan and Europe. The Amazon.com online store was launched in July 1995.

Related Topics

World Exchange Europe China Canada Company Saudi Price Brazil Japan United States July 2020 Apple Market Share Billion

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

41 minutes ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

1 hour ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

1 hour ago
 Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers ..

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this Winter

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.