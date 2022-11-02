(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The market capitalization of US retail giant Amazon fell below $1 trillion for the first time since 2020 after a sharp drop in its share prices following the publication of the company's third quarter financial report, trading data shows.

At the close of trading on Tuesday, the price of the company's shares fell 5.52% to $96.79. Taking into account the number of shares in circulation, the company's capitalization amounted to $987.4 billion. The last time the figure fell below $1 trillion was in 2020.

Such dynamics were facilitated by the company's July-September report.

In particular, Amazon's net profit fell 9% to $2.872 billion. In addition, although the company expects sales growth in the current quarter, including in annual terms, it notes the possible negative impact of exchange rate differences.

Companies with a capitalization above $1 trillion now include Apple ($2.4 trillion), Saudi Aramco ($2 trillion), Alphabet ($1.2 trillion) and microsoft ($1.7 trillion).

Amazon is one of the world's largest online retailers. In addition to the United States, the company operates in Canada, China, Brazil, Japan and Europe. The Amazon.com online store was launched in July 1995.