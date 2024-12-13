Amazon's Jeff Bezos Plans To Donate $1M To Trump's Inauguration: Report
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to donate $1 million to US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, a report said Thursday.
Bezos is set to visit Trump in the coming days, joining other tech leaders in building closer ties with the incoming Trump administration, said CNN.
Amazon has pledged a $1 million cash donation for the inauguration and an additional $1 million in-kind contribution by streaming the event on Amazon Video, the report said.
