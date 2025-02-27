Open Menu

Amazon's Next-gen Alexa Gets AI Upgrade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Amazon's next-gen Alexa gets AI upgrade

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Online retail behemoth Amazon on Wednesday announced a new version of its Alexa voice assistant that is powered by generative artificial intelligence, giving the device more human-like qualities.

Amazon has been under great pressure to update its 10-year-old assistant for the AI age, with customers increasingly frustrated with the device's stilted conversation and difficulties in performing tasks beyond timers and playing music.

Apple's Siri has also been struggling to deliver more intuitive interactions and promises increased performance with the use of artificial intelligence.

"If I had to share one thing with that pumped-up crowd, I'd say this: I'm not just an assistant.

I'm your new best friend in the digital world," the device, Alexa Plus, said to an audience at a launch event in New York.

Panos Panay, senior vice president of devices and services, said that Alexa Plus opens a new age for the voice devices.

"Until this moment...we have been limited by technology," Panay, a former microsoft executive, said at the event.

A video shown at it demonstrated Alexa Plus carrying out new activities, including booking concert tickets or sending text messages to a babysitter.

According to the company, Alexa with AI can also book a trip and send it to everyone's Calendar and remember your favorite food, movies, and music.

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue ..

UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference

16 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..

31 minutes ago
 First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of ..

First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..

31 minutes ago
 Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhab ..

Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..

1 hour ago
 AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School o ..

AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers an ..

UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeti ..

2 hours ago
UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; re ..

UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President ..

2 hours ago
 Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for count ..

Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman ..

1 hour ago
 OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment For ..

OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025

1 hour ago
 NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary ..

NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26

1 hour ago
 Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ..

Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match

1 hour ago
 Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery

Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery

2 hours ago

More Stories From World