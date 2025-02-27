Amazon's Next-gen Alexa Gets AI Upgrade
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Online retail behemoth Amazon on Wednesday announced a new version of its Alexa voice assistant that is powered by generative artificial intelligence, giving the device more human-like qualities.
Amazon has been under great pressure to update its 10-year-old assistant for the AI age, with customers increasingly frustrated with the device's stilted conversation and difficulties in performing tasks beyond timers and playing music.
Apple's Siri has also been struggling to deliver more intuitive interactions and promises increased performance with the use of artificial intelligence.
"If I had to share one thing with that pumped-up crowd, I'd say this: I'm not just an assistant.
I'm your new best friend in the digital world," the device, Alexa Plus, said to an audience at a launch event in New York.
Panos Panay, senior vice president of devices and services, said that Alexa Plus opens a new age for the voice devices.
"Until this moment...we have been limited by technology," Panay, a former microsoft executive, said at the event.
A video shown at it demonstrated Alexa Plus carrying out new activities, including booking concert tickets or sending text messages to a babysitter.
According to the company, Alexa with AI can also book a trip and send it to everyone's Calendar and remember your favorite food, movies, and music.
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..
First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..
Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..
AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..
UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeti ..
UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President ..
Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman ..
OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025
NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26
Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match
Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery
More Stories From World
-
Musk to loom large at Trump's first cabinet meeting5 minutes ago
-
Bosnia Serb leader Dodik found guilty of defying peace envoy5 minutes ago
-
EU vows to slash red tape but stick to climate goals5 minutes ago
-
IOC provisionally recognises World Boxing as federation for Olympics5 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: The ITU Association of Japan5 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Solar Promotion GmbH6 minutes ago
-
Milorad Dodik: hardline leader of Bosnia's Serbs6 minutes ago
-
Hamas says to hand over four Israeli hostages' bodies in private6 minutes ago
-
Bosnia police arrest 3 for trafficking, rescue children6 minutes ago
-
Oscars producers unveil a 'Wicked' gala showstopper6 minutes ago
-
Amazon's next-gen Alexa gets AI upgrade6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan pledge to deepen strategic partnership2 hours ago