Amazon's streaming service Twitch and Russian sports broadcaster Match TV deleted content claimed by Rambler Media Group and do not face any threat of blocking in Russia, media watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Amazon's streaming service Twitch and Russian sports broadcaster Match tv deleted content claimed by Rambler Media Group and do not face any threat of blocking in Russia media watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, reports emerged that a Moscow court temporarily blocked Twitch and Match TV from streaming English Premier League games to which Rambler claims rights.

"Roskomnadzor has sent a notification to Match TV and Twitch ... They deleted the illegal content. So they will not be blocked," the watchdog's press service said.