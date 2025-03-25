Amb. Baloch Discusses Networking, Partnerships With Pakistani Professionals In Paris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 08:30 AM
PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Tuesday held an engaging meeting with Pakistani-origin professionals and discussed developing networks and partnerships among the Pakistani diaspora.
The professionals whom the ambassador met belonged to the fields of medicine, information technology, law, management, fashion, hospitality industry, art and culture, and non-governmental organizations.
Ambassador Baloch praised the Pakistani-origin professionals for their expertise, innovation and cultural influence in France.
She also highlighted their vital contributions in developing linkages between Pakistan and France.
The ambassador encouraged the professionals to continue their efforts and to proactively engage with each other, assuring them of the full support of the embassy.
