Amb. Baloch Holds Interaction With Pakistani Diaspora In Paris
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 11:40 AM
PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Wednesday held an engaging interaction with the Pakistani diaspora in Paris.
The session highlighted the embassy’s commitment to fostering unity, supporting the community, and strengthening cultural and economic linkages.
Ambassador Baloch also underscored the importance of diaspora engagement in promoting Pakistan-France relations.
The participants appreciated the embassy’s continued assistance and inclusive engagement with the community.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From World
-
Amb. Baloch holds interaction with Pakistani diaspora in Paris3 minutes ago
-
One in 4 people globally still lack access to safe drinking water: UN13 hours ago
-
UN rights office condemns Israeli attack that killed five journalists in Gaza14 hours ago
-
President Xi Jinping meets Russian State Duma chairman16 hours ago
-
190 Pakistani students arrive in China for cutting-edge agri training17 hours ago
-
Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment for stronger ties with North Africa22 hours ago
-
UN calls for probe following deadly strikes on Gaza's Nasser Hospital23 hours ago
-
UN initially allocates $600,000 for relief work in Pakistan's flood-battered areas23 hours ago
-
UN calls for probe following deadly strikes on Gaza's Nasser Hospital24 hours ago
-
UN calls for probe following deadly strikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza1 day ago
-
Washington Rally demands Freedom for All Kashmiri political prisoners1 day ago
-
UN chief slams deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza hospital2 days ago