Amb. Baloch Holds Interaction With Pakistani Diaspora In Paris

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Amb. Baloch holds interaction with Pakistani diaspora in Paris

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Wednesday held an engaging interaction with the Pakistani diaspora in Paris.

The session highlighted the embassy’s commitment to fostering unity, supporting the community, and strengthening cultural and economic linkages.

Ambassador Baloch also underscored the importance of diaspora engagement in promoting Pakistan-France relations.

The participants appreciated the embassy’s continued assistance and inclusive engagement with the community.

