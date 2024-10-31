Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Park

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq praised the Saudi Ministry of Media for organizing Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Park under the theme ‘Global Harmony’.

The event, aimed at promoting cultural diversity and inclusivity, showcases the richness of Pakistani culture in the Saudi Arabia’s capital.

During a meeting with a delegation of Pakistani journalists currently on an official visit to Riyadh, Ambassador Farooq expressed his hope that this festive occasion would be enjoyed by both the Pakistani diaspora and Saudi citizens, presenting Pakistani culture in its true spirit.

He noted that the embassy, through its community welfare officers, is arranging transportation services to facilitate Pakistanis from various regions of the Kingdom to attend and partake in this celebration.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Farooq said he anticipated positive economic outcomes for Pakistan as a result. He highlighted that during the visit, a Saudi delegation led by Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih signed 27 agreements worth $2 billion, with implementation discussions high on the prime minister’s agenda. To date, agreements totaling $500 million have already seen progress.

Additionally, seven new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, increasing the total value of bilateral projects to $2.8 billion. Ambassador Farooq noted Saudi Arabia’s keen interest in positioning Pakistan as a "food basket" for the region due to its strategic location. Bilateral ties in agriculture, energy, information technology, and natural resources continue to strengthen, with Saudi companies actively importing agricultural products from Pakistan.

Addressing questions regarding Pakistani nationals in Saudi jails, Ambassador Farooq explained that a majority are detained on drug-related charges. He emphasized the embassy's ongoing awareness campaigns for educating Pakistanis about local laws to help them remain compliant with Saudi regulations.

In response to another question, Ambassador Farooq underscored that beggary is illegal in Saudi Arabia, with individuals engaged in this activity often repatriated.

He stressed the need to curb such practices among Pakistanis not only in Saudi Arabia but in other countries, including Iraq, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates.

With approximately 2.8 million Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia, many of whom live in remote areas, Ambassador Farooq said the embassy is committed to addressing their concerns. He cited instances when over 2,500 individuals visit the embassy daily for assistance, with staff making every effort to resolve their issues.

He expressed appreciation for his predecessors' efforts in supporting the Pakistani community and pledged to build on their achievements, following in their footsteps.

The Ambassador commended Saudi Arabia’s robust security framework, describing it as a safe destination in the international community. He noted that Saudi Arabia annually employs around 400,000 Pakistani workers, a figure expected to rise following recent MoUs to increase the influx of skilled labour. As Saudi Arabia rapidly industrializes and its construction sector expands, demand for highly skilled Pakistani workers has grown, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

He added that the Saudi government is committed to protecting the legal rights of foreign workers, with digital platforms available for domestic and international workers to streamline access to support services. Ambassador Farooq urged Pakistani institutions involved in sending labour to Saudi Arabia to educate workers on these rights and on utilizing digital resources for grievance redressal.

In the media sector, he highlighted Saudi Arabia’s expanded cooperation with Pakistan, including initiatives in film-making and the dubbing of Urdu dramas into Arabic. He noted the Kingdom’s interest in heritage preservation, taking inspiration from Pakistan’s successful conservation of 5,000 archaeological sites, with collaborative projects expected to yield visible progress soon.

Ambassador Farooq later inaugurated Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Park, expressing optimism that this event would strengthen cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. “I am hopeful that a series of similar cultural events will continue to bring our two nations closer, offering Pakistani residents in the Kingdom a sense of belonging and joy,” he remarked.