Amb. Masood Khan Briefs Two US Lawmakers On Illegal Immigrants' Repatriation From Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, had separate meetings with Congressmen William Keating and Brad Schneider to brief them about the phased repatriation of undocumented foreigners from Pakistan, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy issued Friday.

The situation in the middle East was also discussed, and the upward trajectory in Pak-US relations was reviewed, the release said.

Congressman Keating wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Productive meeting with Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan regarding the opening of an IOM (International Organization for Migration) facility to process US-bound Afghan allies in Pakistan. As I wrote to the Ambassador in Oct., we will continue to protect Afghans and their families who risked their lives to protect the US from terrorism.”

During the meeting with Congressman Brad Schneider, the Ambassador had the opportunity to listen to his views and insights on durable peace in the Middle East, the press release said.

The Pakistani envoy also briefed Congressman Schneider on the phased repatriation of illegal foreigners from Pakistan.

"Ways to address climate change and the issue of unregulated migration also came under discussion," it was pointed out.

Meanwhile, a senior US State Department official will leave for Islamabad next week to discuss with Pakistani officials migration issues

The Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, Julieta Valls Noyes, will stay in Islamabad from Dec. 4 to 7, the department said in a statement.

"In Islamabad, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with senior government officials, as well as non-governmental and international organization partners, to discuss shared efforts to protect vulnerable individuals and accelerate safe, efficient relocation and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. immigration pipeline," the statement added.

