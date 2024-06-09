- Home
- World
- Amb. Masood Khan urges US to forge balanced ties with S. Asian nations, not overly align with India
Amb. Masood Khan Urges US To Forge Balanced Ties With S. Asian Nations, Not Overly Align With India
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 01:40 AM
WASHONGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The United States' policy to over-align itself with India negates the country's traditional policy of maintaining strategic balance in the relationship with South Asian countries, Pakistan Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, has said, while underscoring that restoration of equilibrium would contribute to peace and security in the region.
At the same time, he said in a pod-cast with Tim Horgan of World Affairs Council of New Hampshire -- a think-tank -- that Pakistan and the US have now re-calibrated their relationship around two clusters -- security and economic partnership.
“When we talk about Pak-US economic partnership, which is all encompassing, we also include climate change and issues like healthcare, education, people- to-people contacts, so that we could give strong sinews to this relationship,” the ambassador said.
On US-China relations, the Ambassador said that the United States leadership has been managing the relationship with "great care and wisdom.” He also noted that the recent visits have set the ground for a collaborative model, not a confrontational one.
The ambassador expressed the view that rapprochement between United States and China would be in the interest of the two country and the world.
In this regard, he said that Pakistan could act as an economic bridge between China and the United States.
While the US was decoupling or de-risking, Masood Khan said it could relocate some of its industries to Pakistan. The United States could also manufacture in Pakistan and export its products and services to China.
On Afghanistan, the Ambassador reiterated the call for Afghan Government to crackdown on militant groups like the TTP. "We want the interim Afghan government to crack down on these outfits, particularly the TTP, to delegitimize and neutralize them." Terrorism imperils not just Pakistan and Afghanistan, but also the United States and its allies in the region, he added.
On Kashmir, the Ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan's principles stand that the people of the entire state of Jammu & Kashmir should be given a choice to determine their own future though the ballot box and not through bullets.
Answering a question about India’s progress, Masood Khan said that their progress “would become much more respectable if they have good relations with their neighbors, including Pakistan and if they also invest in economic connectivity.”
“India’s preference should be neighborhood first-- and it should be peaceful neighborhood,” the Ambassador added.
On the issues relating to Global South, he said the priority should be elimination of poverty, eradication of poverty. "You have to reduce poverty to zero and that's a goal that we should pursue,” he said, while emphasizing the need for investment in sustainable development.
Climate Change, he said, has become existential threat for the entire globe.
“We should also have a responsible and responsive international financial system” to enable countries walk out of the debt trap and to make the economies more resilient and self-sufficient," he added.
Recent Stories
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Asse ..
Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From World
-
RugbyU: English Premiership final - Northampton 25 Bath 2121 minutes ago
-
Danish police say assault on PM likely not 'politically motivated'21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Imad set to return, India's Rohit seeks focus1 hour ago
-
Swiatek crushes Paolini to win third French Open title in row1 hour ago
-
Saudi Interior Ministry Holds Press Conference for Hajj Security Forces Commanders 1445-20242 hours ago
-
Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Assembly Nazir Ahmed3 hours ago
-
Deputy PM Dar meets with President Erdogan4 hours ago
-
UN calls on world to come together in protecting oceans4 hours ago
-
PM departs to Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China5 hours ago
-
UN Woman representative calls on Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gul Bur Khan6 hours ago
-
Govt. to send 1,000 students to Yangling Base for latest agri-training: Prime Minister Muhammad Sheh ..6 hours ago
-
Seamless Hajj operation enables Pakistani pilgrims to focus on spiritual journey6 hours ago