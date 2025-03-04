Amb. Mumtaz explores agriculture, animal health collaboration at Paris Expo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch represented Pakistan at the 61st edition of Salon International de l’Agriculture 2025 held in Paris featuring ministers of agriculture.

On the sidelines, she also held meetings with the French Minister of Agriculture and food Sovereignty Année Genevard, and with Director General World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) Dr. Emmanuelle Soubeyran to explore collaboration in the domain of agriculture and animal health.

The ambassador toured the Expo, exchanging insights with French and European experts and entrepreneurs to explore partnerships in seed technologies, agritech innovation, knowledge sharing for sustainable and resilient farming, development of peri-urban agriculture and genetic innovation in livestock breeding.