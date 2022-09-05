UrduPoint.com

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate For ITU Director Of Telecommunication Standardization

September 05, 2022

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication Standardization

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022) Amb. Askar Mussinov, Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technology of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received on Thursday, September 01, 2022, in his office, Dr. Bilel Jamoussi, the candidate of the Republic of Tunisia for the post of Director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the term 2023-2026, and Mr. Ghazi Karoui, Tunisia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the OIC.

Dr. Jamoussi reviewed his program for the term of office, stressing his determination to enhance cooperation between the OIC Member States and the ITU if he wins the position.

The candidate program includes several priorities, such as providing a neutral, impartial, and collaborative platform with other organizations, bridging the standardization gap to contribute effectively to achieving equality between staff and delegates, and other items.

In turn, Ambassador Mussinov praised the program of Dr. Jamoussi, expressing his hope for success in his quest to be the Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau.

It is noteworthy that Resolution No. 8/48-LO issued by the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers mentioned the nomination of Dr. Jamoussi, the only candidate from the OIC Member States, to this position. If he wins the position, he will be the first Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau from the OIC countries since the establishment of the ITU in 1865.

