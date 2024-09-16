Amb. Tarar Highlights Holy Prophet's Teachings Of Peace, Justice
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
THE HAGUE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to The Netherlands Suljuk Mustansar Tarar on Monday attended an Eid Miladun Nabi ceremony here wherein he highlighted the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) timeless teachings of compassion, peace and justice.
At the ceremony held at Pakistan Islamic Cultural Center, the envoy apprised the audience about the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which served as a guiding light in every aspect of life.
Tarar called for incorporating the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings into our daily lives and promoting the values of harmony, unity and goodwill.
