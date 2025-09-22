Open Menu

Amb. Tirmizi Meets UAE Minister; Reaffirms Pakistan's Resolve To Deepen Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 08:08 PM

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday paid a farewell call on UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting provided an opportunity to review the close and historic relations between Pakistan.

Both sides highlighted the significant potential to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse economic sectors.

Al Marri appreciated the ambassador’s role and efforts in strengthening Pakistan–UAE relations during his tenure and extended his best wishes for his future assignment.

Ambassador Tirmizi expressed his deep gratitude to the Government and the people of the UAE for their continued support and hospitality.

Both sides emphasized that the relations between Pakistan and the UAE, built on shared history, values, and mutual trust, would continue to flourish in the years ahead.

