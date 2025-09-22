Amb. Tirmizi Meets UAE Minister; Reaffirms Pakistan's Resolve To Deepen Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday paid a farewell call on UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries
ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday paid a farewell call on UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries.
The meeting provided an opportunity to review the close and historic relations between Pakistan.
Both sides highlighted the significant potential to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse economic sectors.
Al Marri appreciated the ambassador’s role and efforts in strengthening Pakistan–UAE relations during his tenure and extended his best wishes for his future assignment.
Ambassador Tirmizi expressed his deep gratitude to the Government and the people of the UAE for their continued support and hospitality.
Both sides emphasized that the relations between Pakistan and the UAE, built on shared history, values, and mutual trust, would continue to flourish in the years ahead.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts including Karachi due to LG by-polls ..
MoF organises forum on digital participation in government decision-making
Pilot project planned for instant cash aid in disaster-hit areas
XPRIZE Water Scarcity announces qualified teams advancing to next stage of compe ..
MBZUAI launches weather forecasting training programme
Gross banks’ assets up 1.0% to AED5,024.1 billion at end of July 2025: CBUAE
Fleet of double-decker buses to arrive in Karachi in coming weeks: Sharjeel
Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
More Stories From World
-
19 Pakistani students start three-month training in China on ecology, green development32 minutes ago
-
Gaza belongs to Palestinian people and inseparable part from Palestine territory: China41 minutes ago
-
19 Pakistani students start three-month training in China on ecology, green development42 minutes ago
-
Gaza belongs to Palestinian people & inseparable part of Palestine territory: China52 minutes ago
-
China-Pakistan scientific partnership blossoms in Pakistani citrus orchards1 hour ago
-
Amb. Tirmizi meets UAE minister; reaffirms Pakistan's resolve to deepen ties3 minutes ago
-
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump pays tribute5 hours ago
-
Gaza casts long shadow over UNGA as world leaders confront wars, divisions ; Pakistan to spotlight K ..9 hours ago
-
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to attend high-level segment of UNGA’s 80th session10 hours ago
-
UK, Australia & Canada all recognize Palestinian state as rebuke to Israel for Gaza war19 hours ago
-
UN marks Int'l Peace Day with call to silence guns, end suffering20 hours ago
-
Gomal University, Hubei Three Gorges Polytechnic launch “Jingchu Workshop”1 day ago