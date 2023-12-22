Open Menu

Ambassador Amna Baloch, Spanish Envoy Discuss Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Ambassador Amna Baloch, Spanish envoy discuss ties

Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch here on Friday met the Permanent Representative of Spain to the European Union Marcos Alonso

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch here on Friday met the Permanent Representative of Spain to the European Union Marcos Alonso.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on areas of bilateral interest. They agreed to continue dialogue to enhance cooperation and strengthen the partnership between Pakistan and Spain in all domains.

