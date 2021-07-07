Ambassador Antonov Confirms US, Russia to Conduct Another Round of Cyber Talks Next Week

UrduPoint.com
The United States and Russia will conduct another round of negotiations on cybersecurity next week, Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov in an interview with Bloomberg aired Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United States and Russia will conduct another round of negotiations on cybersecurity next week, Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov in an interview with Bloomberg aired Wednesday.

"It's very soon, in a few weeks there will be another round of strategic stability consultations in Europe between senior officials," Antonov said.

The statement comes in the wake of cyberattacks against the US government and private companies, including the microsoft Exchange and SolarWinds hacks, as well as ransomware attacks on Colonial Pipeline and meat producer JBS Foods. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in cyber activity targeted against the United States.

One of the most recent reports concern the alleged breach of the Republican National Committee's (RNC) computer systems by "Russian government hackers." The Russian embassy in the US vehemently denied the report.

