Ambassador Antonov Says Cannot Confirm COVID-19 Cases Among Russians in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russian diplomats are not aware of any cases of coronavirus among compatriots in the United States, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Friday.

"To date, I can not confirm a single case of infection among Russians in the United States," Antonov said during a teleconference hosted by Rossiya Segodnya news agency.