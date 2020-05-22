UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Antonov Says Cannot Confirm COVID-19 Cases Among Russians In US

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:02 PM

Ambassador Antonov Says Cannot Confirm COVID-19 Cases Among Russians in US

Russian diplomats are not aware of any cases of coronavirus among compatriots in the United States, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russian diplomats are not aware of any cases of coronavirus among compatriots in the United States, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Friday.

"To date, I can not confirm a single case of infection among Russians in the United States," Antonov said during a teleconference hosted by Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

