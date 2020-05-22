Ambassador Antonov Says Cannot Confirm COVID-19 Cases Among Russians In US
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:02 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russian diplomats are not aware of any cases of coronavirus among compatriots in the United States, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Friday.
"To date, I can not confirm a single case of infection among Russians in the United States," Antonov said during a teleconference hosted by Rossiya Segodnya news agency.