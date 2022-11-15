Ambassador Antonov Says He Plans to Continue Visiting Compatriots in US Prisons in 2023

BUTNER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters that he will continue visiting Russian nationals in American prisons next year.

"I decided this year to make three such visits. I want to tell you that this is not the last visit," Antonov said. "Next year, I have certain plans to visit our other compatriots. As long as we have the energy to arrange such meetings, we will continue to do this."