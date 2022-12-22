Ambassador Antonov Says Neither United States Nor Zelenskyy Ready for Peace

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States has shown that he and the US leadership do not want peace and are not ready for it, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"Zelenskyy's visit here, the conversations in Washington have shown that neither the administration nor Zelenskyy is ready for peace," Antonov said in a statement.

"The theses appearing in the American media that Russia is not interested in achieving peace are false," he said, adding that Moscow's position had been repeatedly voiced by the Russian president.