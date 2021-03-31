Ambassador Antonov Says Too Early to Talk About His Return From Moscow to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, who arrived in Moscow earlier this month for consultations on relations with Washington, said on Wednesday that it is too early to talk about when he will return to the United States.

"In the near future, I have additional meetings with the heads of a number of the Russian departments. The consultations are not over yet. It is too early to draw any conclusions. The conversation on this issue will continue. Today it is too early to talk about the timing. Consultations continue," Antonov told reporters.