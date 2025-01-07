Open Menu

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Meets Somalian Envoy & A Senior UN Official

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 10:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Pakistan's Alternative Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, met Somalia's Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, on Monday and exchanged views with him on "matters related to the UN Security Council", according to a press release of the Pakistani mission.

Somalia, along with Pakistan, is one of five new non-permanent members that joined the 15-member Council on January 1 for a period of two years (2025-26).

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar also paid a courtesy call on the UN Under-Secretary-General for the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), Li Junhua.

Matters related to economic and social development including cooperation between Pakistan and DESA came under discussion during the meeting, the press release said.

