Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 08:28 PM

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Brussels hosted the SUQOVUSHAN Mini-Football Tournament on Saturday to celebrate the country’s Republic Day.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the EU, Belgium, and Luxembourg Amna Baloch attended the event as the guest of honour.

Ambassador Baloch was warmly received by Vaqif Sadiqov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the EU.

In her address, she congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan, emphasising their significant achievements, cultural heritage, and resilience.

Ambassador Baloch highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, founded on the principles of mutual respect and shared values.

She commended the tournament for fostering unity and camaraderie, and for strengthening the bonds between the two nations through sports diplomacy.

Ambassador Baloch wished all participating teams success, expressing hope for continued friendship and unity. She ended with, “Pakistan – Azerbaijan Dosti Zindabad.”

Team Pakistan, comprising officers and officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Brussels, also participated in the tournament.

