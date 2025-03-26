Open Menu

Ambassador Baloch Leads Pakistani Delegation At Inaugural Global Ministerial Dialogue On Science Diplomacy

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Ambassador Baloch leads Pakistani delegation at inaugural Global Ministerial Dialogue on Science Diplomacy

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch led the Pakistan delegation at the inaugural Global Ministerial Dialogue on Science Diplomacy held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Mumtaz Baloch emphasised that science diplomacy was key to finding common solutions to international challenges and promoting global peace. "Global South continues to face systemic barriers to full participation in the global scientific enterprise. There is a need for bridging this divide, promoting scientific collaboration, and for democratization of scientific progress and innovation," she said.

Pakistan’s journey, she said in Science Diplomacy showcased its commitment to global knowledge sharing, collaborative research and promotion of scientific innovation for socioeconomic development.

She urged the international community to move towards a Global Compact to build constructive partnerships in science and to advance open and secure science.

