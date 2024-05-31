Open Menu

Ambassador Baloch Visits Brussels Parliament

Published May 31, 2024

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Friday visited the Brussels Parliament.

On her arrival, she was warmly received by Carla Dejonghe, Deputy Speaker of the Brussels Parliament; Lamia Khan, Member of the Council of Koekelberg; and Martine Raets, Chief of Cabinet of the Vice-President of the Brussels Parliament.

During her visit, Ambassador Baloch was given a tour of the parliamentary building and was provided with a comprehensive briefing on the rich historical background.

She expressed her admiration for the architectural grandeur and historical significance of the building.

Ambassador Baloch thanked the Deputy Speaker Carla Dejonghe, Lamia Khan, and Martine Raets for their hospitality and candid exchange of ideas.

She emphasized the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering mutual understanding between Pakistan and Belgium.

Officers from the Embassy of Pakistan also accompanied the Ambassador Baloch during her visit.

More Stories From World