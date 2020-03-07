UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Credits Tunisian Authorities For Protecting US Embassy During Terror Attack

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Terrorists failed to kill any Americans in an attack that apparently targeted the US embassy in Tunisia thanks to swift action by authorities to protect the compound, US Ambassador in Tunis Donald Blome said in a statement thanking the host nation.

"I would like to thank the Tunisian authorities for their immediate protection of the US Embassy today, as well as their rapid response in investigating the situation," Blome said. "All personnel at the US Embassy are safe and accounted for."

Two suicide bombers attacked a security post near the embassy in Tunis, killing one police officer and injuring four officers and a civilian, according the Interior Ministry as quoted in media reports.

Blome said in his statement the United States is outraged by the attack and saddened to learn of the loss of Lt. Taoufik Missaoui, and offer sincere condolences to his family and colleagues.

"We also wish for a speedy recovery to the brave Tunisian officers who were injured," he said.

Blome called the Tunisian security forces that responded during and after the terrorist attack professional and thorough.

