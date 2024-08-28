Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi attended the 6th Graduation Ceremony of Bath Spa University

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28 August, 2024)

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi attended the 6th Graduation Ceremony 2024 of Bath Spa university, Ras al Khaimah on 25 August 2024 in Dubai.

Senior officials of the university including CEO Raja Sajjad Hussain, Campus Director M.N. Brohi and Vice Chancellor UK Campus Professor Sue Rigby welcommed the Ambassador.

Over 200 graduates of various nationalities including in diverse fields including Psychology, Creative Computing and Business & Management Marketing etc.

were awarded medals and certificates. The gradutes hailed from different countries including Pakistan, Philippines and others.



Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi congratulated the graduates and wished them further succeses in their career ahead.

He also commended the hard work of the university's teaching staff. The Ambassador appreciated the leadership of Bath Spa university for providing affordable education to the students in the UAE. He encouraged the faculty members and students of the university to visit Pakistan to expolre the huge potential of education, tourism, and diverse culture of Pakistan.