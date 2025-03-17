Open Menu

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor At Ismaili Centre Dubai, Highlights Community Contributions

Ijaz Ahmad Published March 17, 2025 | 06:03 PM

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 March, 2025)
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, attended a Ramadan Suhoor hosted by the Ismaili Centre Dubai on Thursday, 13 March 2025.

The event brought together representatives from diverse countries and organizations, fostering dialogue and collaboration under the theme of the UAE’s declaration of 2025 as the "Year of Community."
The evening featured a special panel discussion titled “Building Bridges and Strengthening Global Communities in the UAE Year of Community 2025”, inspired by the vision of H.H.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. Ambassador Tirmizi joined Samuel Kinyanjui, First Counsellor of the Republic of Kenya and Aziz Merchant, President of the Ismaili Community in the UAE, in a thought-provoking conversation moderated by Nadia Verjee, Executive Director of Expo City Dubai.


During the discussion, Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted the significant contributions of the Pakistani community to the UAE’s development since the early 1960s, particularly in sectors such as communication, banking, education, and infrastructure.

He commended the UAE leadership’s initiative to declare 2025 as the Year of Community and reaffirmed the Pakistani diplomatic mission’s commitment to supporting this vision.
The Ambassador also praised the Pakistan Medical Centre of the Pakistan Association Dubai for its exemplary community services, providing quality and free medical care to deserving patients of all nationalities.

He further acknowledged the humanitarian efforts of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), emphasizing its dedication to improving the quality of life for those in need, regardless of origin, faith, or gender.


Mr. Aziz Merchant, President of the Ismaili Community in the UAE, emphasized that the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has always been committed to serving humanity without discrimination, guided by the principles of compassion, inclusivity, and volunteerism.


The event underscored the importance of cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation in building stronger global communities, reflecting the shared values of inclusivity and progress championed by the UAE.

More Stories From World