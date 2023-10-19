AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRINCE OF FUJAIRAH

Fujairah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 October, 2023)

Ambassador of Pakistan in UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi called on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, today.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi welcomed Ambassador Tirmizi and hailed historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE. H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi also lauded positive contribution of Pakistani community residing in Fujairah towards development of the Emirate.

UAE and Pakistan enjoy an all-encompassing strategic relationship. Ambassador Tirmizi thanked HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi for support and cooperation of UAE in all areas. He assured of Pakistan’s efforts and support to further strengthen and diversify brotherly ties between two countries with focus on trade, investment and people- to-people contacts.