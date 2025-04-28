Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University in Dubai

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28 April, 2025)

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE visited the British University in Dubai today, where he was warmly received by Vice Chancellor Professor Abdullah Alshamsi and faculty members.

During his visit, Ambassador Tirmizi delivered an insightful lecture on the historical and strategic ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

He highlighted Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, tracing its roots to ancient civilizations like the Indus Valley and Gandhara.

The Ambassador also emphasized the country’s diverse geography, including the Himalayas, Karakoram, and Hindu Kush mountain ranges, which feature five of the world’s fourteen peaks above 8,000 meters.

Ambassador Tirmizi pointed out that 68% of Pakistan’s population is under the age of 30, representing significant potential for growth and innovation.

Discussing Pakistan-UAE relations, he noted the over 70-year-long friendship between the two nations, rooted in shared values, cultural ties, and mutual support on regional and global platforms.

He paid tribute to the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recalling his historic 1966 visit to Pakistan. The Ambassador also mentioned that Pakistan was the first country to recognize the UAE and contributed significantly to its development in sectors such as banking, aviation, and agriculture.

With bilateral trade exceeding USD 10 billion and a vibrant Pakistani diaspora of 1.8 million in the UAE, the economic and people-to-people ties continue to flourish.

He referenced recent high-level engagements, including visits by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and senior UAE leadership, which have further deepened cooperation through multiple Memorandums of Understanding.

Concluding his address, Ambassador Tirmizi encouraged students to read widely and travel, inviting faculty members and students to visit Pakistan to experience its natural beauty, cultural richness, and culinary diversity.