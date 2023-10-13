Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation of dellsons group at Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 October, 2023)

A delegation of Dellsons Group and representatives of Fintech companies based in Pakistan and the UAE were hosted for a networking dinner at the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on October 11, 2023. The delegation comprised of more than 30 representatives of different fintech companies.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, in his remarks, acknowledged Pakistan's immense talent in the IT sector especially among the Pakistani youth.

He encouraged the visiting delegation to participate in different fintech seminars for their exposure in order to establish their foothold in the UAE.

Ambassador Tirmizi also appreciated Mr. Ibrahim Amin, Chairman Dellsons Group and Mr. Tufail Ahmed, CEO Dellsons Group for organising the upcoming "Remit-Link" conference in Dubai. He assured the delegates of the Embassy's full support in their endeavor.

The delegation thanked the ambassador for his warm hospitality and valuable support.