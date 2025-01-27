Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi inaugurates Pak Pavilion at Arab Health 2025

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Arab Health 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Arab Health 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The pavilion hosts 40 leading Pakistani companies under the umbrella of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), showcasing Pakistan’s capabilities in healthcare manufacturing and innovation. Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor and other senior officials of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in UAE were also present on the occasion.

Arab Health 2025, organized under the patronage of the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, is one of the largest and most prestigious healthcare exhibitions in the world. This year, the event features over 3,800 exhibitors and has attracted more than 60,000 healthcare professionals and industry leaders from over 70 countries. The event focuses on nine key product sectors, including Medical equipment and devices, Disposables and surgical goods, Orthopedics and physiotherapy, Imaging and diagnostics, General healthcare services, Healthcare infrastructure, Wellness and prevention, Healthcare transformation and Healthcare technology.

Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted the importance of enhancing Pakistan’s exports across diverse sectors to achieve sustainable economic growth.

He commended the globally recognized quality of Pakistan’s surgical and medical products and expressed pride in the country’s contributions to the healthcare industry.

Mr. Tirmizi pledged to further strengthen Pakistan’s participation in Arab Health saying, “Our mission is committed to doubling the number of Pakistani exhibitors at next year’s exhibition. Arab Health has served as an important platform for the healthcare industry over the past 50 years for collaboration, innovation, and shaping the future of healthcare.”

The Ambassador emphasized the significance of leveraging such platforms to foster business-to-business linkages, drive innovation in research & development and enhance collaboration in digital healthcare services.

Pakistani exhibitors expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements and reiterated the importance of Arab Health in unlocking Pakistan’s export potential in the UAE and the broader GCC markets.

The exhibition also hosts scientific conferences offering insights into the latest trends in healthcare, advancements in digital health and artificial intelligence and strategic investment opportunities in the sector.