Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UAE-Pakistan Trade Relations

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9 October, 2024):

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi met with H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UAE Chambers) and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI) on 3 October, 2024 He is also Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Ambassador Tirmizi congratulated H.E.

Al Zaabi on his appointment. He also appreciated the visionary initiatives of the UAE leadership and contributions of ADCCI in economic development of the UAE through facilitation and support of business entities.



Enhancement of collaboration between UAE Chambers with Pakistani Chambers of Commerce and Industries and establishment of B2B joint ventures for enhancement of trade between the two brotherly countries were also discussed during the meeting.



Ambassador Tirmizi briefed the Chairman regarding Pakistan’s investment regime and initiatives of the government for facilitation of foreign investors.

He briefed about potential investment sectors of Pakistan including IT, food and agriculture, textile, leather, tourism, and infrastructure etc. Ambassador Tirmizi reiterated the invitation to business delegation from UAE Chambers to visit Pakistan.



Both the sides agreed on the enhancement of economic and commercial cooperation between the two brotherly countries through trade facilitation, B2B engagements and mutual exchange of delegations and participation in trade fairs and exhibitions including GITEX and TEXPO.